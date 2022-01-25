After inputs that some terrorist organisations may carry out unwanted activities during the Republic Day celebrations, Delhi police have taken a few steps including putting up posters of wanted terrorists near the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place. The police have also increased patrolling in the area as well in view of security alerts.

Delhi | Ahead of #RepublicDay, Delhi Police put up posters of suspected terrorists near Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place pic.twitter.com/LTJRVDQRRT — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

