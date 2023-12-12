Based on data recorded at 7:00 am by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday, December 12, the air quality in Delhi is still classified as "very poor" and is currently at 316. The national capital's air quality briefly improved to the "poor" category before dropping to "very poor" levels starting on Friday, December 8. Delhi is currently ranked seventh among India's top ten most polluted cities. For the previous two weeks, Delhi's air quality has ranged from "severe" to "very poor." Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Continues To Reel Under ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality as Thick Layer of Haze Covers Sky (Watch Videos).

Delhi Air Pollution

#WATCH | Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) in 'Very Poor' category in the National Capital as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (Visuals from Kartavya Path, shot at 7:15 am) pic.twitter.com/HeHn1FvH3P — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

