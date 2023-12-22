Amid worsening air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, the ban on non-essential construction activities and the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers has been reimposed on Friday, December 22 with immediate effect. Delhi's overall AQI is steadily rising since this morning. It stood at 397 at 10 am and 409 at 4 pm. Re-invoking curbs under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the CAQM ordered a ban on non-essential construction work, stone crushing, and mining in Delhi-NCR. Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Turns Into ‘Gas Chamber’, Air Quality Index in Severe Category.

Delhi Air Pollution

Delhi Govt’s Transport Dept orders for restrictions to ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (4 wheeler) in Delhi with immediate effect till further orders, as CAQM ordered for implementation of GRAP-3: Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/T0SjyNnDHl — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

