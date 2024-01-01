The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the removal of the restrictions imposed under Stage-III of GRAP in Delhi and NCR region with immediate effect on Monday, January 1. The decision comes after a significant improvement in the overall air quality of the region was observed. Along with this the ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles has also been lifted. However, actions under Stage-I and Stage-II of the GRAP will remain implemented. Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Turns Into ‘Gas Chamber’, Air Quality Index in Severe Category.

CAQM Orders Removal of GRAP III Restrictions:

In view of improved AQI, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revokes the GRAP-III with immediate effect from Delhi-NCR. Actions under Stage-I and Stage-II of the GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented: CAQM The ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel… pic.twitter.com/iqmFsrlmR8 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

