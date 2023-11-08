In a major move to curb Delhi air pollution, the government today banned the entry of app-based taxis into the national capital. It must be noted that taxis with Delhi registration numbers will be allowed entry. The Supreme Court’s observation that many taxis in Delhi have out-of-state registrations and carry only one passenger led to the ban on the entry of app-based taxis into the National capital. "The court has ordered that we stop taxies coming from outside Delhi. We will comply with the directions," Delhi transport minister Gopal Rai said earlier today, citing a Supreme Court order. Delhi Air Pollution: Thick Toxic Haze or Smog Chokes National Capital As Air Quality Index Remains in ‘Severe’ Category (Watch Video).

Delhi government on Wednesday banned the entry of app-based taxis into the national capital to curb air pollution, according to reports.#Delhi #bans #airpollution #taxi pic.twitter.com/NJyNWLKqF1 — Business Standard (@bsindia) November 8, 2023

