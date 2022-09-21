A speeding truck went out of control and mowed down 4 people and injured 2 persons who were sleeping on the road divider at around 1:51 am, today. The truck, while crossing the DTC Depot Redlight in Seemapuri, rammed into the divider killing 2 people on the spot, while one was brought dead and fourth one died during initial treatment.

Check ANI's tweet:

