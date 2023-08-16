A woman for allegedly killing the son of her lover and concealing his body in a bed box in Delhi's Inderpuri. She was held after she was caught on CCTV visiting the 11-year-old boy’s house. The accused woman was identified as Pooja Kumari. "A few days back, the body of an 11-year-old child was found in a bed box in Inderpuri. We have arrested Pooja, the woman friend of his father, Jitender. CCTV visuals showed a woman in a blue-coloured attire. She was identified as Pooja...She was finally traced to Bakkarwala and arrested. She says that she felt that Jitender had left her as he loved the child too much. She felt that unless he left the child, he will not be with her. She felt it was important to remove the child. So, she killed him," Special CP Ravinder Yadav said. Delhi: Body of 11-Year-Old Child Found Stuffed Inside Bed Box in Inder Puri, Case Registered.

Woman Arrested For Murder:

#WATCH | Ravinder Yadav, Special CP, Delhi Police Crime Branch says, "A few days back, the body of an 11-year-old child was found in a bed box in Inderpuri. We have arrested Pooja, the woman friend of his father, Jitender. CCTV visuals showed a woman in a blue-coloured attire.… pic.twitter.com/HK3M6zdauC — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

CCTV Footage:

#WATCH | Delhi | CCTV visuals show accused Pooja in the Inderpuri area where she killed an 11-year-old child. She has been arrested by the Police. (CCTV visuals: Delhi Police Crime Branch) pic.twitter.com/m94n5OTESe — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

