BJP MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday reached Yamuna Ghat in Sonia Vihar to Perform the rituals of Chhath Puja. In an attack on Department of Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA), he said work of DDMA is to clean the Yamuna and not ban people from going there.

Delhi | BJP MP Manoj Tiwari reaches Yamuna Ghat in Sonia Vihar to perform the rituals of #ChhathPuja. "We will not follow the DDMA order. No one can stop us from performing our rituals. DDMA's work is to clean the Yamuna and not to ban people from going there," he says pic.twitter.com/cseaeoXB7d — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

