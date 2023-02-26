Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi liquor policy case. The AAP leader was arrested after 8 hours of quizzing. Sisodia was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the reports said. Manish Sisodia Questioning in Delhi Excise Policy Case: Section 144 Imposed at CBI Headquarters To Avoid Unwanted Gathering.

Manish Sisodia Arrested:

Delhi | CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with liquor policy case. pic.twitter.com/gFjHPV33ZG — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)