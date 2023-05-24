The Delhi police on Wednesday arrested two people in connection with the loot on a tempo full of cigarettes worth about Rs 30 lakh. On Tuesday, a tempo carrying cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh was looted near Delhi’s Signature Bridge. Police officials said that the cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh have been recovered from them. A search for the remaining accused is underway. The Tempo carrying cigarettes was going to Model Town from Ghaziabad. "A tempo full of cigarettes worth about Rs 30 lakhs was looted near Delhi's Signature Bridge yesterday afternoon. The tempo was going to Model Town with a consignment of cigarettes from Ghaziabad," police said. Tempo Carrying Cigarettes Worth Rs 30 Lakh Looted Near Delhi's Signature Bridge.

Accused Who Looted Tempo Carrying Cigarettes Arrested

#UPDATE | Two people arrested in connection with the loot on a tempo full of cigarettes worth about Rs 30 lakhs near Delhi's Signature Bridge yesterday. Cigarettes recovered from them. Search for the remaining accused is underway. — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

