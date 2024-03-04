Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a reply to the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, March 4. He said the summons are illegal but still he is ready to answer. According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kejriwal has asked for a date after March 12 from ED. After that, Arvind Kejriwal will attend the hearing via video conferencing. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Will Not Appear Before ED Today, Summons by Central Agency Are Illegal: Aam Aadmi Party.

Arvind Kejriwal to Attend ED Hearing Via Video Conferencing

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has sent a reply to the Enforcement Directorate. He said the summons is illegal but still he is ready to answer. Arvind Kejriwal has asked for a date after March 12 from ED. After that, Arvind Kejriwal will attend the hearing via video conferencing: AAP… pic.twitter.com/GHEUSQglZx — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

