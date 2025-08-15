Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled the ‘Atal Canteen’ scheme, aimed at offering nutritious, hygienic meals to workers and daily wage earners for only INR 5. The initiative seeks to support the city’s labour force by ensuring affordable food access. Inspired by the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the canteens will be set up across multiple locations in Delhi to promote inclusive growth and welfare. Why Are Delhi MLAs Including CM Rekha Gupta Receiving iPhone 16 Pro, Tablets and iPads?

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Launch of ‘Atal Canteen’

हम दिल्ली में अटल कैंटीन खोलने जा रहे हैं, जहां ₹5 में श्रमिक भाइयों को पेट भर खाना मिलेगा। -मुख्यमंत्री रेखा गुप्ता pic.twitter.com/0RDs0QMff0 — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) August 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)