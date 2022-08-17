NITI Aayog's member, Dr. VK Paul on Wednesday said COVID-19 is still alive. We can't predict the changes in the number of cases so we need to stay alert and get the precaution dose. "CorbeVax vaccine can now also be inoculated, along with Covaxin & Covishield," Dr. Paul added.

Check Tweet:

