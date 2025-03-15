The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch has dismantled a drug syndicate operating in Narela, arresting two individuals involved in the illegal trade. The accused, identified as 20-year-old Vikash and 43-year-old Sudhir, were caught with a significant quantity of contraband, including 7,380 Tramadol capsules and 505 Alprazolam tablets. Sudhir, a repeat offender, had previously served time in Punjab for drug-related offenses but resumed trafficking upon his release. Along with the drugs, officials also seized a motorcycle used in the operation. Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover further links in the syndicate. Delhi Drug Bust: 2 Rajasthan-Based Drug Peddlers Arrested in Vihar Mohan Garden Area, Cannabis Worth INR 21.5 Lakhs Seized.

Crime Branch in Delhi Busts Narela Drug Syndicate

