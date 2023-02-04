In a unfortunate incident that took place in Delhi, CRPF ASI Rajesh Kumar, who was deployed at the residence of the IB Director, allegedly shot himself dead. According to reports, Kumar shot himself dead with his service gun around 4.15 pm yesterday, February 3. Police officials said that no suicide note was recovered. Delhi Police Head Constable Shoots Himself Dead at Pahar Ganj Police Station, Suicide Note Recovered.

ASI Shoots Himself Dead in Delhi

Delhi | CRPF ASI Rajesh Kumar, deployed at the residence of the IB Director, allegedly shot himself dead there with his service gun around 4.15 pm yesterday, 3rd February. No suicide note recovered. — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)