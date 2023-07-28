A major fire broke out in a factory in a godown in Delhi's Mayapuri. "16 fire tenders rushed to the site," Delhi Fire Service said. Further details are awaited. Kanpur Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Book Stall in Armapur, Spreads to Adjacent Shops.

Delhi Factory Fire Video

#WATCH | Delhi: "Fire breaks out in a factory in a godown in Mayapuri. 16 fire tenders rushed to the site. Further details awaited": Delhi Fire Service (Video Source - Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/r7DtrO10mS — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

