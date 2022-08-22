Farmers have begun arriving at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to stage a protest against unemployment amid heavy police and security presence. Meanwhile, police have heightened security at the three border entry points to Delhi at Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Farmers begin arriving at Jantar Mantar to stage a protest against unemployment, amid heavy police and security presence Police have heightened security at the three border entry points to Delhi at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri pic.twitter.com/cjzH2xGccE — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)