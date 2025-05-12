A massive fire erupted at a dhaba in Delhi's Aman Vihar area on May 12, sending black smoke billowing into the sky. Firefighters rushed to the scene, battling the flames as they worked to control the blaze. Despite concerns over the presence of gas cylinders, the building was evacuated without casualties or injuries. A video shared by IANS shows the gutted structure as firefighters continued their efforts to extinguish the flames. The fire began around 12 PM, and authorities are investigating the cause of the incident. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Slum in Rohini, 2 Dead (Watch Videos).

Massive Fire Engulfs Dhaba in Delhi's Aman Vihar

Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a dhaba in Delhi's Aman Vihar area. Firefighters quickly arrived to control the blaze, and despite fears of gas cylinders inside, people safely evacuated. No casualties or injuries were reported pic.twitter.com/91MOupFqe1 — IANS (@ians_india) May 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)