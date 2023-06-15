A major fire broke out at a bakery in Mayur Vihar Phase 3 on Thursday evening. News agency ANI reported four fire tenders at the spot and efforts to douse the fire were underway. The exact reason behind the fire is yet unclear. More details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Coaching Centre in Mukherjee Nagar Area; 11 Fire Tenders on Spot and Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Delhi Fire Video:

#WATCH | Delhi | Fire broke out at a bakery in Mayur Vihar Phase 3. Four fire tenders at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire underway. pic.twitter.com/Uu7fHwc6i3 — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

