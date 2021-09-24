New Delhi, September 24: An undertrial gangster was shot dead by two gunmen at Rohini court in Delhi, the police said. In retaliation, the police killed the two attackers. According to the Delhi police, the gunmen were in lawyers' attire. The deceased undertrial gangster has been identified as Jitendra Gogi, who carried a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head.

Two gangsters killed in immediate counterfire by Police as they opened fire in lawyers attire at a gangster UTP in Rohini court premises this afternoon. All 3 gangsters dead. No other injury or death occurred. JtCP nothern range will enquire into the incident and submit report. — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 24, 2021

