In a major setback to the Congress, a former union minister and a prominent party leader RPN Singh resigned from the Congress and joined BJP on Tuesday ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. He took to Twitter to inform about his resignation from Congress. He tweeted, “Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind”.

Shortly after announcing his resignation, Singh tweeted, “This is a new beginning for me and I look forward to my contribution to nation-building under the visionary leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.”

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Former Union minister & Congress leader RPN Singh to joins Bharatiya Janata Party pic.twitter.com/MTMSPqIkAT — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

