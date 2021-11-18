On the eve of Gurupurab on Thursday, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib and Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi have been illuminated with beautiful lights. The religious places look splendid and beautiful. Scroll down to view visuals.

Delhi: Gurdwara Bangla Sahib and Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib illuminated on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti pic.twitter.com/0bmxUBN7fH — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)