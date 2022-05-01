Ahead of the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr 2022, Muslims were seen thronging Delhi's Jama Masjid market as people shopped for delicacies and clothes. Muslims in India and other Asian countries will observe May 2 as the last fasting day of Ramzan 2022. The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3 as the crescent moon of Shawwal was not sighted on Sunday evening.

Check tweet:

Delhi | Heavy footfall of customers at Jama Masjid market as people shop for delicacies and clothes for #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/jhqBBa2oIS — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

