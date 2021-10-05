The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issed a notice to Twitter a plea seeking direction to the microblogging site and the Delhi police to take action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for revealng the identity of rape victim's relatives. In August, Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal had filed a complaint with Delhi Police against the Congress leader for allegedly disclosing Delhi's Nangal rape victim's identity.

