An IndiGo flight aborted its landing approach at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to severe turbulence caused by a dust storm on Sunday, June 1. The flight 6E 6313 from Raipur was moments away from landing when strong winds, reportedly reaching speeds of up to 80 km/hr, forced the aircraft to gain altitude. Passengers onboard experienced a rough patch of turbulence, prompting the pilot to announce a temporary hold in landing, as seen in the video that surfaced on social media today. The decision was made to ensure passenger safety amid the poor visibility and unstable weather. After circling the airspace and waiting for conditions to improve, the flight eventually landed safely. No injuries were reported, and operations resumed normally. Dust Storm in Delhi: Tree Branches Collapse as Several Parts of National Capital Experiences Dust Storm, Videos Surface.

IndiGo Flight Aborts Delhi Landing Amid Dust Storm

Turbulence on IndiGo Raipur to Delhi flight 6E 6313 due to a dust storm, forcing the plane to gain altitude when it was close to landing at the Delhi airport. The pilot announced that the wind speed was upto 80 km/hrs, and that he had discontinued the landing approach until the… pic.twitter.com/8mtcEL7C0f — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) June 1, 2025

