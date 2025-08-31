An Indore-bound Air India flight, AI 2913, made an emergency return to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Sunday, August 31, after the cockpit crew detected a fire alert in the right engine shortly after take-off. The pilot immediately followed standard safety protocols, shutting down the affected engine and diverting the aircraft back to Delhi. The flight landed safely without any harm to passengers or crew, the airline confirmed. Air India said the aircraft has been grounded for a thorough inspection to determine the cause of the alert. Meanwhile, arrangements are being made to transfer passengers to an alternative aircraft to continue their journey to Indore. 6 Aircraft Engine Shutdowns, 3 Mayday Call Incidents Reported This Year: Civil Aviation Minister Murlidhar Mohol.

Air India Flight Returns to Delhi After Fire Alert

Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on 31 August, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take-off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine. Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi,… — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2025

