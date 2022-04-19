Police deployment continued in the Jahangirpuri area in New Delhi since violence erupted in the area on Saturday during a religious procession on Hanuman Jayanti.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | Police deployment continues in the Jahangirpuri area. Violence erupted in the area on the evening of April 16, during a religious procession on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/gsO95s5dgF — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)