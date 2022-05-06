The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case of kidnapping after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police over his alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Check Tweet:

Delhi Police register a kidnapping case after the arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police over his alleged threat to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)