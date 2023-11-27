Delhi experiences an abrupt weather shift with light rainfall, as seen in South Avenue's visuals. The change follows the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, indicating light-intensity rain over selected Delhi and the NCR region areas. The capital city welcomes the precipitation, providing relief amid prevailing weather conditions. Delhi-NCR Rains Today: Light Rain Likely Today, May Improve AQI.

Visuals from South Avenue Capture Light Rainfall

#WATCH | Delhi: National capital witnesses sudden change in weather; receives light rainfall. (Visuals from South Avenue) pic.twitter.com/JXgDldrB3z — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)