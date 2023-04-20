Parts of the National capital received light rains on Thursday evening in a major respite from the scorching heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecasted rainfall beginning April 19. The netizens took to Twitter to share videos and photos of Delhi Rains. Delhi Weather Forecast and Update: Relief From Heatwave Expected in National Capital As IMD Predicts Rainfall Next Week.
Delhi Rains:
Hailstorm, thunder and rain hit parts of Delhi.#weather #India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UogjfQHsUq
— Nilanjana Gupta (@NilanjanaGupta) April 20, 2023
Delhi Rainfall:
It appears Rain Gods also want Delhi Capitals to open their tally in IPL 2023
Be it by sharing 1 pt with KKR#DelhiCapitals #DCvsKKR #DCvKKR #KKRvDC #Kkr #IPL2O23 #IPL #kolkata #DelhiRains #Delhi @visheshtaaa_j15
Unrealistic Weather conditions in the Capital ⛈️⏳️ pic.twitter.com/NrQgb60pIW
— Anirudh Garg (@anirudhgarg_) April 20, 2023
Raining in Delhi:
Delhi NCR में अचानक बदला मौसम
तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश #rain#delhincr pic.twitter.com/5oogTkgNXZ
— Nancy Bajpai/नैन्सी बाजपेई (@BajpaiNancy) April 20, 2023
