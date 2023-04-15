The IMD in its forecast said that there is a possibility of rain in Delhi for three days next week.In these three days, the people of Delhi and NCR can get some relief from the scorching heat. Currently, Delhi is experiencing heatwave conditions. Dr Soma Sen Roy, Scientist, IMD said, “Heatwave is expected in Delhi, Agra and Meerut and Haryana on April 15. From April 17, the temperature in Delhi is expected to decrease due to Western disturbances. There is a chance of a fresh spell of thunderstorms and rain on April 18 and 19 in areas in the northwest plains including Delhi. Heatwave-Like Conditions in Rajasthan: State Records Highest Maximum Temperature of 42.1 Degrees in Last 24 Hours, Fresh Western Disturbance May Bring Relief Next Week.

Delhi Weather Forecast

Western disturbance is approaching that might bring heavy rains in the mountains while rainfall is also expected in the plains by April 18-19. Temperature won't rise much. There will be a change of weather in Delhi and adjoining areas: Soma Sen Roy, IMD Delhi pic.twitter.com/OqYJw7VhpR — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

