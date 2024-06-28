After sizzling under the unrelenting heat, people in Delhi and NCR have found respite from the soaring temperatures with rainfall. However, it has also caused water-logging in various areas. Incessant rainfall has led to severe waterlogging, submerging a truck and a car under the Minto Bridge. The heavy downpour has caused significant disruptions across the city, with several areas facing flooding and traffic snarls. Videos circulating on social media show the submerged vehicles under the bridge, highlighting the extent of the waterlogging. Delhi Weather Update: Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital, NCR (Watch Videos).

Delhi Rains

#WATCH | A truck submerged as incessant rainfall causes severe waterlogging in parts of Delhi. (Visuals from Minto Road) pic.twitter.com/1uNpverLee — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2024

Delhi's traffic and life are affected by waterlogging due to rain. A Car and a truck got submerged in water under the Minto Bridge.@traffic_traffic has been affected since morning. Waterlogging at many places.@DelhiTrafficPol @dtptraffic @DelhiPolice @CMODelhi @CPDelhi… pic.twitter.com/IsqwppMHej — Payal Mohindra (@payal_mohindra) June 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)