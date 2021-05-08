Delhi Reports 17,364 New COVID-19 Cases, 332 Deaths In The Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Dropped Below 88,000-Mark:

Delhi reports 17,364 new #COVID19 cases, 20,160 recoveries and 332 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 13,10,231 Total recoveries 12,03,253 Death toll 19,071 Active cases 87,907 pic.twitter.com/ekTXdNNQIO — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

