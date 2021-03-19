Delhi Reports 716 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Delhi reports 716 new #COVID19 cases, 471 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases 6,46,348 Total recoveries 6,32,230 Death toll 10,953 Active cases 3165 pic.twitter.com/kE0eWf6v7J — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2021

