In a shocking incident, a man was killed after a speeding BMW hit him in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Sunday. The incident took place at around 4 pm on May 21. The frontside of the car was damaged in the mishap. The Delhi police said the woman driving the car had been arrested. "An FIR has been registered, and further probe is underway," police added. BMW Car Accident in Mumbai Video: Drunk Man Crashes Luxury Vehicle Into Truck in Juhu; One Killed, Three Injured.

Man Dies as BMW Car Hits Him

Delhi | A man died after he was hit by a woman driving a BMW car in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area at around 4 am, earlier today. FIR registered, accused arrested. Further probe underway: Police pic.twitter.com/PVIKCJqC7S — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

