Two Delhi Police inspectors died late Monday night after the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck near Kundali Border in Haryana's Sonipat district. The incident occurred at around 11:30 pm on January 8. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The two policemen were severely injured and died while being rushed to the hospital. According to the reports, four people were travelling in the car. Delhi Lift Accident: 10 People Stuck in Lift of Restaurant Rescued After Three-Hour Operation; Dramatic Visuals Surface Online.

Delhi Road Accident:

#WATCH | Two Delhi Police inspectors died after their car rammed into a canter (truck) at around 11:30 pm last night near Kundali Border in Haryana's Sonipat district. pic.twitter.com/bH8BmkxXCU — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

Two Police Officers Killed Near Kundali Border

