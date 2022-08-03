The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sealed the National Herald office in Delhi in a money laundering case and instructed that the premises not be opened without prior permission from the agency. The ED raided the newspaper’s Bahadurshah Zafar Marg office and 11 other locations on Tuesday as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.

Check Tweet:

Delhi | The Enforcement Directorate seals the National Herald office, instructing that the premises not be opened without prior permission from the agency. pic.twitter.com/Tp5PF5cnCD — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)