Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on October 26 reiterated that only Rahul Gandhi could challenge PM Narendra Modi. "Till the last minute, efforts were made to make Rahul Gandhi the party president as only he can challenge Modi and govt. Today is a new beginning. We congratulate Mallikarjun Kharge Ji and will work to strengthen the party," CM Gehlot was quoted as saying. The Chief Minister arrived in Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony of Mallikarjun Kharge as the new Congress President.

Only Rahul Can Challenge Modi:

