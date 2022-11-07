The Delhi Traffic Police recently shared a video to create awareness among citizens. Sharing a video in which people can be seen crashing into each other or into objects while being on the mobile phone, the police urged people to be alert when one road. "While driving, keep the focus only on the road, not on the mobile," the Delhi Traffic Police said. The police also used a popular Hindi phrase reading, "Look somewhere, aim somewhere can be dangerous" and requested people to not use mobile phone while driving. Good News For Bank Account Holders: Banks Will Have To Pay If Customer Loses Money From Account in Online Fraud, Says Consumer Panel; NCIB Shares Important Information.

Keep Focus Only on the Road

