A major clash broke out between two groups in West Delhi on Wednesday. In a clash, two people were murdered in a scuffle near Friends Enclave, Mundka area, ANI reported. The report added that a total of 7 people were injured and rushed to hospital. "A case is being registered and an investigation is underway," said Delhi Police. Viral Video: Tourist Youths Clash Violently in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala.

Two People Killed, Seven Injured:

