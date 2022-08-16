Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening reached BJP Headquarters in Delhi to attend the Bihar BJP Core Committee meeting. Discussions are expected on the opposition's role and issues to be raised by them, selection of a new Bihar BJP chief, selection of LoP in Assembly & Legislative Council & the party's head.

