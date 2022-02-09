The Delhi University will reopen from February 17. The announcement was made by Proctor Prof. Rajni Abbi following protests by students who were demanding to reopen the university. A notification will be issued in this regard by this evening.

Tweet By ANI:

Delhi University to reopen from February 17, announces Proctor Prof. Rajni Abbi following demonstration by students — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

