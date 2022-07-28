In view of the weather alert issued by IMD, the Delhi Police on Thursday took to Twitter and urged citizens to plan their journey accordingly. As per the IMD forecast, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas.

Check tweet:

Traffic Alert As per IMD report "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas." Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 28, 2022

