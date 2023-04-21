A woman suffered injuries after four rounds were fired at Delhi’s Saket court. Police has reached the spot and conducting investigation into the incident. Further information into the incident is awaited. Delhi Firing: Man Injured After Unidentified Miscreants Open Fire in Cable Office in Chanchal Park (Watch Video).

Saket Court Firing

#UPDATE | Delhi: A woman has been injured in an incident of firing at Saket court. Four rounds were fired. Police on the spot. — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

VIDEO | Visuals from Delhi's Saket Court where a woman was injured in a firing incident today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/HLqkB4rgph — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 21, 2023

