In a shocking incident on Bakrid in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, a 60-year-old man named Eesh Mohammad allegedly slit his own throat in an act of “self-sacrifice” to Allah. The incident took place in Udhopur village under Gauri Bazar police station limits. A deeply religious man, Eesh had returned a day earlier from the dargah of Sufi saint Makhdoom Ashraf Shah in Ambedkarnagar. On Bakrid morning, after offering namaz, he went into a shed beside his home and allegedly cut his throat. His wife later heard his cries and found him lying in a pool of blood with a knife nearby. He was rushed to Gorakhpur Medical College, where he died. He left behind a note expressing his intent to offer himself as a sacrifice to Allah. Selfie Dispute Turns Deadly at Ghazipur Wedding: Groom Dies As Clash Erupts Over Dancing on DJ Floor; Bride’s Brother-in-Law Among Accused (Watch Video).

Tragedy in Deoria on Bakrid

उत्तर प्रदेश – जिला देवरिया में बकरीद पर 60 वर्षीय ईश मोहम्मद ने अपनी कुर्बानी दे दी। गला काटकर जान दे दी। सुसाइड नोट में लिखा– "इंसान बकरे को अपने बेटे की तरह पोसकर कुर्बानी करता है। वो भी जीव है, कुर्बानी करना चाहिए। मैं खुद अपनी कुर्बानी अल्लाह के रसूल के नाम से कर रहा हूं" pic.twitter.com/JsX2TLUxow — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 7, 2025

