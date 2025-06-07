A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur turned tragic when 20-year-old groom Rakesh Ram died after being attacked during a fight sparked by selfies and dancing on the DJ floor. The incident occurred on June 5 when Rakesh arrived for his wedding. As guests clicked photos and danced, a clash broke out. When the groom’s father tried to intervene, he was beaten by eight men. Rakesh rushed to help but was struck on the head with a metal object. He slipped into a coma and died during treatment in Varanasi on Friday night. One accused, seen waving a gun while dancing, has been arrested. Police await the postmortem report to add murder charges against the bride’s brother-in-law and others. UP Wedding Brawl: Argument Over DJ Song Sparks Violent Clash As Guests Throw Chairs at Each Other in Etawah, Police Respond to Viral Video.

Selfie Dispute Turns Deadly at Ghazipur Wedding

यूपी के गाजीपुर में डीजे पर डांस को लेकर विवाद हुआ. विवाद के बीच मारपीट हुई, इसी में किसी ने दूल्हे पर हमला कर दिया. इससे दूल्हे की मौत हो गई. अब इस मारपीट का यह वीडियो आया है. जिसमें दुल्हन घायल दूल्हे का खून पोछ रही है. यह सब कुछ बेहद ही भयावह है. pic.twitter.com/VNkA5OQRWP — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 7, 2025

