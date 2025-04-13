In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas, a group allegedly forced their way into the Mata Tekri temple after it closed for the night and thrashed the priest for refusing to open the gates. The priest has filed a complaint, naming Jitu Raghuvanshi, a man with a criminal past, as the leader of the group that arrived in 8–10 cars. CCTV footage is under review, and an FIR has been registered. Videos circulating on social media show cars with red beacons, prompting the Congress to allege the involvement of a BJP MLA’s son. However, police say the matter is still under investigation. City Congress chief Manoj Rajani slammed the BJP, questioning the MLA’s parenting and pointing out the irony of a “Sanatani” attacking a priest. Basti: 2 Women Brutally Thrash Lawyer Outside Civil Court for Abusing Them Over Phone Call, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Group of People Force Entry into Mata Tekri Temple at Midnight

