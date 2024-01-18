The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday, January 18, wrote a letter to All Medical Associations across the country. As per the news agency ANI, the DGHS wrote the letter over the mandatory practice of writing indications while prescribing anti-microbials. "It is an urgent appeal to all doctors in medical colleges to mandatorily mention exact indication/reason/justification while prescribing antimicrobials.," the letter stated. The DGHS also said that misuse and overuse of anti-microbials is one of the main drivers in the emergence of drug-resistant pathogens.

DGHS Writes Letter to Medical Associations and Doctors

