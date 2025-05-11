In a high-level press briefing on Sunday, Indian military officials addressed speculation about a Rafale jet being downed during Operation Sindoor. “We are in a combat scenario and losses are part of it. But have we achieved our objective? The answer is a thumping yes,” said a senior officer. “As for details, at this time I would not like to comment on that as we are still in combat and give advantage to adversary. All our pilots are back home,” he added. Officials affirmed that all Indian pilots are safe and back home. The briefing also revealed Pakistan Army casualties of 35–40 personnel between May 7 and 10 in LoC engagements involving artillery and small arms fire. ‘We Have Downed A Few Planes’: Indian Armed Forces Confirm Pakistani Jet Losses Under Operation Sindoor (Watch Video).

Indian Armed Forces on Reports of Downing of Rafale Fighter Jet

#WATCH | Delhi: #OperationSindoor | Air Marshal AK Bharti says, "...Have we achieved our objectives of decimating the terrorist camps, and the answer is a thumping Yes and the results are for the whole world to see..." pic.twitter.com/EH2MMjifpY — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

Have we achieved our objectives of decimating the terrorist camps, and the answer is a thumping Yes, All our pilots are back home! #OperationSindoor Watch Full Statement - pic.twitter.com/67N2kYUWmu — LatestLY (@latestly) May 11, 2025

