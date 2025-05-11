Puri’s Shri Jagannath Temple Administration has suspended senior Daitapati sevayat Ramakrishna Das Mahapatra for 30 days following controversial remarks about his involvement in the consecration of the Jagannath temple in Digha, West Bengal. His claim that sacred daru from the 2015 Nabakalebara rituals was used in Digha sparked outrage, despite a later retraction. He is barred from temple entry and rituals during suspension. The Odisha government and Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb objected to Digha temple being called ‘Jagannath Dham,’ citing Puri’s unique spiritual identity. CM Mohan Majhi urged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to drop the term. The administration warned Mohapatra against influencing sevayats or disrupting rituals, stating further disciplinary action would follow any violation. ISKCON has also been urged to intervene over the naming issue to preserve Puri’s sanctity. Puri Jagannath Temple Boundary Wall Develops Cracks, Odisha Government Seeks ASI Help for Repairs in Meghanada Pacheri.

Senior Sevayat Suspended for 30 Days Over Digha Temple Remarks

